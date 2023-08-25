Recent Secret Tony Khan AEW Cameo Revealed

All Elite Wrestling's latest brand collaboration came on a recent edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW advertised the upcoming Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game by hosting a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match between Jeff Jarrettand Jeff Hardy. Jarrett and Hardy did battle in a contest filled with nods to the larger Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise including an appearance from the titular chainsaw wielder Leatherface. Late in the match, a mystery man dressed as Leatherface chased Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett, up the ramp with a chainsaw.

Leatherface's AEW Identity Revealed

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW's Matt Hardy revealed that AEW President Tony Khan was in fact the man behind the Leatherface mask.

"Tony was so into this match [that] he actually dressed up as Leatherface," Hardy revealed. "He had to play Leatherface and he ran out with a chainsaw. How committed to the gig, right? He gave us Leatherface guys. Sorry to spoil that, but Tony Khan was Leatherface running out swinging the chainsaw."

Tony Khan's Rare Televised AEW Appearances

Khan's masked appearance as Leatherface is just the latest in a handful of televised segments for the AEW President. When the company was started in 2019, Khan was adamant about remaining behind the scenes and not taking on an on-screen general manager role.

That said, there have been a few exceptions to Khan's unwritten rule. Khan has appeared in pre-recorded segments to make various AEW announcements, like title vacancies or upcoming events. When it comes to showing face live on air, Khan popped up for the AEW Dynamite: Brodie Lee – Celebration of Life tribute show, a segment announcing the first-ever AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, an the announcement of his purchase of Ring of Honor.

Khan currently has his hands full in a behind the scenes capacity as he brings the AEW roster to the United Kingdom for the first time for AEW ALL IN: London. Taking place inside Wembley Stadium, AEW ALL IN: London is set to be the company's biggest event of all time, as over 80,000 fans are expected to be in attendance. This makes the show over four times larger than AEW's previous attendance record of 20,177 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September 2021.

AEW ALL IN: London goes down on Sunday, August 27th at 1 PM ET.