Tony Khan Confirms Reports of AEW Going to Australia, Talks Future Shows in the U.K.

Over the last year AEW has taken the ship international to bring fans in many countries live events with their favorite stars. What began with promising turnouts in Canada quickly turned into their most ambitious quest yet, last year’s AEW All In. In the end over 80,000 people embarked on the journey to Wembley Stadium to see the once-in-a-lifetime event, which has opened many more doors for AEW. This week AEW has returned to London for the first-ever U.K. AEW Dynamite event as well as the second-annual All In pay-per-view.

AEW will switch up their pay-per-view locations in 2025, with next year’s AEW All In already confirmed for a destination that has been begging for an AEW pay-per-view since their inception five years ago. Reports that AEW may be looking to branch out to another country, Australia, recently dropped and it immediately got fans excited for the future. While nobody in AEW had confirmed it at the time, during the AEW All In media call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that they are in talks to bring AEW down under.

“We can confirm that we’re currently looking at various locations in Australia to run an event sometime next year in 2025 potentially,” he said. “We’ll have more information about this in the near future. 2025 is going to be a milestone year.”

They are currently in the midst of a new media rights deal that could bring them a major increase should they choose to stay with Warner Bros. Discovery. Khan has spoken highly of the relationship between both companies, even going as far as to reveal that he visited with WBD executives and David Zaslav in Paris, France during the Olympics.

With the uncertainty about whether or not AEW will be back in the U.K. in the future, Khan once again quieted concerns when asked if AEW would be opening to hosting a pay-per-view or a TV event in 2025. “Certainly on the table. Definitely something we would consider. I absolutely love the UK,” he added. “I’ve spent a lot of my life living in England and specifically London. I love it. It’s great being back here and great traveling in the UK.”

AEW All In goes down this Sunday, August 25th at 12 p.m. ET. In the meantime, stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on AEW.