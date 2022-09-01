Tony Khan Provides Update on Potential AEW Crossover With WWE

While the portals to different wrestling promotions are relatively open for passage, one remains padlocked shut: World Wrestling Entertainment. The house that Vince McMahon built has been exclusive for multiple decades now, running with the narrative that it is the only show in town. While the black-and-gold era of NXT was more open to alluding to the larger wrestling world, as it would make notes of superstars' histories with companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling or Ring of Honor, WWE as a whole has largely ignored the backstories of its talent that honed their craft on the independent scene.

Many believed that that decision was purely McMahon's, and a regime change with Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over creative duties could possibly loosen the lock on that forbidden door. With the second-largest promotion, All Elite Wrestling, crossing over with the likes of NJPW, Impact, and NWA, just about the only place not to factor into Tony Khan's company is WWE.

Regardless of what changed, Khan doesn't see a crossover with WWE happening anytime soon.

"I was pretty optimistic when they first made the change," Khan said on the AEW All Out conference call. "But I'm less optimistic now after the way they've treated me."

The mistreatment that Khan is alluding to is likely WWE's recent alleged contract tampering with some of AEW's wrestlers. Recent reports stated that multiple AEW wrestlers were contacted by WWE about coming to work for them, with one "notable AEW talent" that is working under a full-time deal was contacted about joining WWE. That talent reportedly notified AEW of this, and emphasized their desire to remain with their current employer. At a recent talent meeting, Khan told his roster that AEW Chief Legal Officer Mefha Parekh had emailed WWE CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan with a warning about tampering with his contracted talent.

Even if there's currently bad blood between the two companies, there's reason to believe that a crossover could go down if things smooth over. WWE reportedly discussed a partnership with NJPW in 2021 as a way to creatively satisfy impending free agent Daniel Bryan, as he expressed a desire to wrestle in Japan before retiring. Those talks fell through, as Bryan would leave WWE to sign with AEW, where he wrestles as Bryan Danielson once again.

