Tony Schiavone Thinks We’ll See an AEW Streaming Service in 2022

It was a major change when WWE went away from standard pay-per-views and started their own streaming service, the WWE Network. Since then they’ve undergone another change on that front, partnering with NBCUniversal as part of the Peacock streaming platform. AEW has stayed with the traditional pay-per-view format since its debut, and many have wondered if they would also head into streaming territory or partner with another service. During the most recent Ask Tony Live! on AdFreeShows, Tony Schiavone was asked if AEW would launch a streaming service of their own at some point, and he thinks it will happen sooner than later.

“Yes, I do. I think we’re going to see a streaming service — This is my thought, I don’t know anything for sure. Just by talking to people, I think there’s going to be a streaming service by the end of 2022,” Schiavone said.”So I think it’s going to come up very, very soon.”

Then Schiavone dropped an interesting tidbit regarding the possibility of AEW content being on HBO Max, though he then revealed it is unlikely, at least at this moment in time, and the more likely option is an AEW specific streaming service.

“I do know that there were people in Warner Media that I knew, that I still know, that work in Warner Media that have nothing to do with AEW and told me that — They said, ‘You know that AEW is going to be part of HBO Max.’ HBO Max has all these different — They have DC. I remember asking someone in the front office, not Tony, I said, ‘Are we going to be on HBO Max?’ They said, ‘Doubt it, until they want to come up with a lot more money.’ So I think we’re going to end up getting our own streaming service. I’m just trying to fill in all of the blanks here from what I’ve heard. It’s not really on Tony’s radar right now, but I’m sure there are people in the office that are working that out for him.”

Khan has addressed a potential streaming deal but has said they are still working on it, mentioning that episodes of something like AEW Dark could end up on ad-supported streaming.

