Top Female Wrestler No Longer Expected To Appear at NXT Heatwave: Report

A former top wrestling free agent’s WWE debut may be delayed for just a bit longer. Back in April, former STARDOM champion Giulia appeared in the crowd at NXT Stand and Deliver and received a huge ovation from the fans in attendance. She was then pictured with WWE CCO Triple H and Rossy Ogawa, the former co-founder of STARDOM who has since been ousted, backstage. This followed numerous reports that the star may be making her way to the United States in the near future to join WWE.

Following that appearance, it was believed that she would make her debut at NXT Heatwave which is set to take place this weekend in Toronto. Fans were elated to finally see Giulia mix it up with some of NXT’s biggest and brightest talent but unfortunately, those plans were put on hold after she suffered an unfortunate injury. This has put her on the shelf for several months now, leaving her impending debut up in the air. WWE and Marigold have forged somewhat of a relationship together as they look to hold a stronger presence in Japan by working with other promotions. This has already been the case with All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giulia’s WWE Debut up in the Air Ahead of NXT Heatwave

Fightful Select is reporting that Giulia is not in town for NXT Heatwave as she is currently fulfilling obligations with Marigold. She is set to face Sareee at the Summer Destiny event which they are expected to headline pending her medical clearance. WWE’s IYO SKY is also on the show and she will go up against Utami Hayashishita for the first time in their careers.

Additionally, Fightful added that Giulia could appear in Cleveland during SummerSlam weekend as WWE is currently looking to hold an NXT PLE there, but regardless of that happening or not, they are looking to get her in the fold as soon as possible. This likely means whatever PLE is next will see the grand debut of Giulia in WWE and her long awaited return to the United States.

During November’s Survivor Series event, Triple H was asked about Giulia. “The funny thing is, I didn’t even know there was a term ‘joshi’. If somebody’s talented and we think that they can hang on the biggest stage in the world, we want them to come here and see if they believe in themselves as much as we do,” he said.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE and Giulia.