WWE’s Triple H Shows Off Gasp-Worthy Bruise Ahead of Surgery

Somehow it was the youngest wrestler in Crown Jewel’s Attitude Era throwback tag match that left Saudi Arabia with a significant injury. And Triple H just posted a photo of the damage.

Just before Raw, Triple H tweeted not only a photo evidence of his torn pectoral but confirmed he was set for surgery on Tuesday. WWE has yet to release an official prognosis, but such a surgery can take between 5-9 months to fully heal.

Surgery in the AM…

…makes you stronger. pic.twitter.com/7jB0YS4Ykf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

WrestleMania 35 appears to be out of the question for Triple H, which would end his 11-year streak of performing at WWE’s biggest show. The 49-year old didn’t have any set plans for WM35 but found himself heavily implicated for a match with Dave Bautista. The pair future Hall of Famers had a SmackDown 1000’s most memorable moment in October when they teased a future match. As of now, consider those plans on ice.

It’s unclear exactly how Triple H injured himself, but all signs point it happening in last Friday’s tag match with Shawn Michaels, Kane, and The Undertaker. Michaels and Triple H won the match, but it proved to be costly for WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative.

Triple H last wrestled in October when he went one-on-one with The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Austrailian. Michaels and Kane joined their respective brothers, in a match that was used to set up the tag match at Crown Jewel.

Michaels work at Crown Jewel ended his near decade-long retirement and was commonly believed to be used as a starting point for a brief comeback. But Michaels recent quote, on top of him, literally mouthing “We’re too old for this” to Triple H in the ring, has thrown water on his potential return. However, HBK was rumored for both a major match at Survivor Series and WrestleMania. But the 53-year old isn’t acting like that is a real possibility.

“This whole day I’ve been anxious, and nervous, and everything else,” Shawn admitted to WWE.com after Crown Jewel.. “But once I got in there with everybody, it was fun, it was comfortable. I felt… did a few things, get a little warm, and you forget how tough this is on your body. I’ll be feeling it for the next several days and it’ll be a very good reminder of why I didn’t do it for 8 years and why I’m not going to do it again, if I can possibly help it.”