Triple H Reportedly Opening WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be one of the most newsworthy shows in WWE's history. From a storyline perspective, WWE is coming off two nights of WWE WrestleMania 39, an event that changed the landscape of sports-entertainment while also pushing a number of narratives much further than fans were expecting. The Usos' historic tag title reign is over. Roman Reigns's modern-day odyssey with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title continues. Cody Rhodes is without a direction for the first time since his WWE return. All that being said, everything on-screen pales in comparison to the shake-ups that have occurred behind the scenes, as WWE has now merged with UFC following its sale to Endeavor.

It's unclear as to how much WWE will address the sale on television tonight, but it is worth noting that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque reportedly set to kick off Monday Night Raw. Considering his days of being an on-screen character are largely in the rear view, this rare televised appearance hints at his segment being business-related.

In the past, WWE has addressed corporate shifts on television. As recently as this past July, Stephanie McMahon appeared on WWE SmackDown in the hours after Vince McMahon initially retired to briefly address her father's departure.

Beyond Triple H's segment, Monday Night Raw will reportedly be headlined by Reigns and Solo Sikoa taking on Rhodes and a mystery partner. This vacant spot will most likely be filled by either a debuting or returning superstar, as evident by past mystery spots on the Raw after WrestleMania. Rhodes is a long-time friend of top free agent Matt Cardona, who has been rumored to be returning to WWE for a while, and he also has shared history with the contract-less Jay White, as both men were members of NJPW's Bullet Club at different points during their respective Far East careers.

That said, the most likely partner for Rhodes seems to be Randy Orton. The Viper has been on the shelf since last May but is reportedly set to return to action soon. Tagging with Rhodes, his former stablemate in Legacy, could be the grounds for a singles feud between the two should one man turn on the other.

