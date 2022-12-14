Triple H Reportedly "Severely Underwhelmed" by Some Recent WWE Returns

The Triple H regime has been bent on bolstering the WWE roster. Since taking over main roster creative responsibilities this past summer, the WWE Chief Content Officer has brought back dozens of previously released WWE superstars to the company, including multiple NXT standouts that never got a true run on Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown. Former developmental titleholders like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae have ventured back to WWE, while past main roster world champions like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have rejoined the ranks. Within the abundance of comebacks, some have proved to be immediate ratings draws whereas others have quietly faded to the background once more.

This varying success rate is not lost on Triple H. As reported by @WrestleVotes, Triple H and others in prominent backstage positions are "severely underwhelmed" by a "handful" of the recent returns, feeling that some of WWE's fresh superstars have "underperformed."

There's no telling exactly what names have left WWE officials with something to be desired, but a glance at the recent returns' current programs gives a good idea. On the WWE SmackDown side, Wyatt has been slowly unravelling layers on his new persona and has just now begun his first feud since returning in October. Strowman clashed in a heavyweight battle with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel and has since competed in the SmackDown World Cup, losing to Ricochet in the semi finals. Hit Row has been in faction warfare with fellow trios Legado del Fantasma and the Viking Raiders. Emma lost her return match to SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and is now in an on-screen romance with real-life partner Madcap Moss.

Looking at Monday nights, Johnny Gargano had a brief feud with former NXT ally Austin Theory before realigning himself with fellow returning star Dexter Lumis. Gargano and Lumis have been entangled with The Miz for well over a month. The Good Brothers reunited with AJ Styles and have brought the fight to The Judgment Day, adding Mia Yim to their ranks as well. Kai made a big return at WWE SummerSlam in July, siding with Bayley and IYO SKY to form Damage CTRL. Kai and SKY currently reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

