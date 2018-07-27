How Triple H Knew Ronda Rousey Would ‘Shock Everybody’

When Ronda Rousey officially became a WWE employee, a lot of the wrestling world was skeptical or her intentions and ability. However now that several months have passed, Rousey is arguably the biggest attraction in WWE.

And Triple H knew it would go like this.

Triple H spoke with GiveMesport’s Turnbuckle Talk and discussed his early reads of Rousey. From the beginning, the former UFC Champion impressed Triple H and eventually, he would see that she actually was a generational talent.

“Having spoken to her since the beginning, her passion and her drive for this to me made it perfectly reasonable that she might be this good at it. Once I kind of got in there with her for the first time and got a feel for her natural movement in this, I’ve been saying it since the day she signed with us and we started talking about it, but she’s going to shock everybody.

For whatever reason, the WWE Universe was hesitant to buy into Rousey. Maybe they feared another part-time Superstar or a female version of Roman Reigns, but Rousey has alleviated all doubt. In her WrestleMania 34 match and Money in the Bank fight with Nia Jax, Rousey displayed a rare electricity that instantly connected with fans.

“I’ve never seen anybody grab it as quickly as she has. I mean, Kurt Angle would probably be the closest to it because he just took to it like a fish to water with it. But she has no right to be anywhere near as good as she is, but she just gets it. I mean she gets it on more than just a physical aspect, across the board.

Per Triple H, Rousey’s perspective on her WWE career conveys her dedication to the sport. As a well-documented fan, Rousey’s passion for wrestling has always been one of her greatest selling points and apparently, wrestling has been a lifelong ambition.

“She wants to entertain and she’s loved this from probably before anything else […] she truly believes all she’s done is to get to [WWE]. When I used to hear her say that before I used to think, ‘oh that’s a cool way of saying it.’ But legit, it is like this is what she was supposed to be doing. Her route to get here was different than everybody else’s. Her route to get here was going through judo and coming up through MMA and the whole thing to get to where she is right now. It truly is like she is, it’s amazing.”

