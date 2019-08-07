Trish Stratus Says Her SummerSlam Match With Charlotte Flair Will Be Her Last

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus officially retired from the WWE back in 2006 when she defeated Lita at the Unforgiven pay-per-view and claimed the WWE Women’s Championship for (at the time) a record seventh time. Since then she’s competed in 11 WWE matches, the latest of which was a tag match on this week’s Monday Night Raw involving Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Natalya (though she did not get physically involved in the match prior to Natalya causing a disqualification).

Stratus took to Twitter on Wednesday while on a WWE media tour, declaring that he match with Flair at SummerSlam on Sunday will definitively be her last.

That’s a wrap on media day #1! First flight out of Detroit then hopped right into media talking about taking on @MsCharlotteWWE in my FINAL match this Sunday … now on my way home to my littles!!! #SummerSlam @ETCanada @globalnewsto @CherylHickeyETC pic.twitter.com/21e9ZSfXF3 — Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) August 7, 2019

The build for the Stratus vs. Flair match first started in mid-July when Flair, a nine-time women’s champion, complained about how Bayley had awarded a title match against Ember Moon. She began referring to herself as the “Queen of All Eras,” and interrupted a segment the following week involving Stratus and Jerry “The King” Lawler. She managed to get under Stratus’ skin by saying she couldn’t handle today’s era of women’s wrestling, causing the Hall of Famer to accept her challenge for a match.

Stratus once again appeared on SmackDown this week and slapped Flair across the face after she said “Welcome to your nightmare!”

Back at WrestleMania 35 Flair managed to insert herself into the main event match with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, making it a triple threat. She wound up losing her SmackDown Women’s Championship without getting pinned, leading to a rematch with Lynch at Money in the Bank a month later. She won the title back thanks to interference from Lynch, but wound up dropping the title moments later when Bayley cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Other notable SummerSlam matches this Sunday in Toronto include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton and Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler.