Two WWE Superstars Receive New Names and Looks in Maximum Male Models SmackDown Debut

After weeks of false starts, it was finally time for the WWE debut of Max Durpi's Maximum Male Models faction, and it was as bonkers as you were probably expecting. Dupri was in rare form as he introduced the Maximum Male Models, which he described as "an agency based on its passion and love of fashion" There was quite a bit of mystery surrounding who the first recruits for the Agency would be, and that ended up being Mace and Mansoor, but they now go by (slightly) different names and have a new fashion heavy look, and it was something else to be sure.

First Dupri introduced Mace, but then said you can know call him Ma.ce (pronounced Ma Say). Dupri then described him as if he was at a fashion show, with Ma.ce posing and modeling for the two camera guys in front of the ramp before heading backstage. Dupri then introduced Mansoor, but now he has found a love for fashion as well, and he has been renamed Man.soor (described as Man Sua). Man.Soor was wearing a fanny pack across his chest and over the shoulder, and then he posed for the cameras before he headed backstage.

Then Ma.ce and Man.soor both came back out to the ring as Dupri showcased them and teased what this faction will do to WWE and SmackDown, and the whole time McAfee and Cole were beside themselves. Cole was in disbelief and trying not to laugh while McAfee went all in on the new faction and couldn't get enough of it. Also it seems Dupri's Titillating catchphrase will be a popular one, you can just see it.

Ma.ce and Man.soor will likely not be at Money in the Bank, but depending on how things go, perhaps they will be in the mix for SummerSlam. You can find the full lineup for Money in the Bank below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka vs Shotzi vs Becky Lynch

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs Riddle vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

