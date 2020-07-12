UFC 251: Fight Island Gets the Mortal Kombat Treatment From BossLogic

✖

UFC is finally getting ready to launch its experimental "Fight Island" set up as part of UFC 251, and BossLogic has given the event the full Mortal Kombat treatment it deserves! Due to the ongoing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC has had to change how it handles its events and one such idea was to move the fights to an octagon on the beach of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. With the several fight stacked card pitting some of the strongest competitors against one another, fans really couldn't stop the Mortal Kombat jokes.

Probably the most recognized form of the franchise, the Mortal Kombat film from 1996, had the fights take place on an isolated island as Shang Tsung stole the souls of the losers. That probably won't be the case with UFC 251, but that did not stop artist BossLogic from imagining what it would look like if the event leaned into this Mortal Kombat spin even more.

Whipping up a poster for what a more Mortal Kombat focused UFC 251 would look like, the hilarious mash up poster for the event sees Scorpion and Raiden taking on each other as the main event rather than the official fights on the card itself. But thankfully, whatever the results are on "Fight Island" we probably won't be invaded by Outworld.

UFC 251 is currently underway as of this writing and features a card stacked with matches like UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway and Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship. The main card for the event began at 10:00PM EST, and other matches kicked off throughout the evening leading up to the final match. Now the biggest question is, who will come out on top of the inaugural fights on Fight Island? Who do you think will defeat Shao Khan at the end of the day?

How do you feel about this mash up between the UFC and Mortal Kombat? Would the two make for a good fit for an official collaboration in the future? Surprised to see UFC kick off a new event on an isolated island? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.