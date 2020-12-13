UFC 256: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno Results in Draw in Flyweight Main Event

✖

The Flyweight Championship bout at UFC 256 resulted in Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno reaching a draw via a decision from the scorers table, capping off an exciting night of MMA. It was an even fight throughout, with the judges calling it 47-47 in the end, which will likely result in the two having a rematch. The fight was the quickest turnaround for a championship bout in UFC history, as both fighters previously competed at UFC 255 on November 21st, less than one month ago. Moreno was the first Mexican-born fighter to compete for a UFC title, adding one more layer of history to this fight. Figueiredo was the heavy favorite going into the fight according to sports books.

Moreno previously spoke about the importance of the fight before the bell rung. He explained how important it would be, making history as a Mexican-born MMA fighter.

"It means everything to me," Moreno said to ESPN. "We have a lot of the future of combat sports in Tijuana and Mexico in general. ... But mixed martial arts is a relatively new sport in my country. I know I can change the game in my country if they have the first 100% Mexican champion in the UFC."

This was not the only knockout on the main card, as Junior dos Santos lost via a devastating elbow from Ciryl Gane in the opening bout. The next fight included another brutal knockout from Kevin Holland, who took the victory over Ronaldo Souza.

Cover photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images