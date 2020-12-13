UFC 256: Junior dos Santos Suffers Brutal Knockout Against Ciryl Gane, Losing Streak Continues

✖

Junior dos Santos suffered a brutal knockout from Ciryl Gane in Round 2. The French fighter’s nickname might be Good Kid, but this was just straight up nasty. The Heavyweight bout was heavily anticipated heading into UFC 256 and this finish delivered. A big elbow sent dos Santos down to the mat and then delivered a flurry of blows down on the former UFC Champion. Gane is now 7-0 on his career and this has to be the biggest win for him so far. For dos Santos, that’s four straight losses by TKO and Twitter is wondering if he should hang up his gloves for good. In the beginning, dos Santos knew he would need a spark against the younger fighter, but that dynamic strike never materialized. From there, Gane wore him down until that unfortunate elbow and that was all she wrote.

Dos Santos was asked about the possibility of being one of the people cut by UFC this week. His response was measured when he was talking about it with MMA Fighting.

“I heard (White) say that, but, honestly, I’m focused on my next fight,” dos Santos told them. “I thought Romero’s release was really weird and even unfair. What you mentioned about Romero possibly being expensive for the UFC, that’s definitely far from any reality. Nothing is expensive for the UFC. The UFC can’t say any athlete is expensive.”

“I thought this Romero situation was really weird, but I haven’t thought much about it,” he added. “The way our contract is (structured), the UFC can release us or cancel our contracts at any moment, so that’s constant in our careers. Maybe they are planning massive cuts now, but that can happen at any moment. It’s part of our run in the UFC.”

“My intention is to always go for the victory and stay in the promotion because my biggest goal is to go for the belt. Things haven’t gone my way, unfortunately, but, when we’re talking about heavyweights, everyone will always respect when they say my name,” dos Santos continued.

