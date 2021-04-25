UFC 261: Chris Weidman Breaks Leg in Freak Accident During Match
Chris Weidman broke his leg in the most disgusting way possible in his fight against Uriah Hall. *Content warning for a serious leg injury down below* UFC 261 might not get more grizzly than what just transpired at middleweight. VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville was absolutely stunned by the exchange. Weidman tried a pretty routine kick and when Hall blocked it, things got terrible. The fight immediately got called and his opponent looked to be legitimately concerned. No one was sure what exactly happened at first, but you could tell that it wasn’t good. Medical personnel stepped into the ring to get him out of there on a stretcher, but the mood of the night has shifted considerably ahead of the main event with Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. Check out the video down below and be careful.
NSFW
WARNING!!!#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/DM4hCG0bFF— Fungible Dave (@FungibleDave) April 25, 2021
Before the bout, Weidman told MMA Fighting that he felt like his chances were great. “I think this is a great fight,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for me to display my skills against an athletic striker. It just so happens that the champion in our weight class is an athletic striker, Israel [Adesanya], so I want to just put out there a little bit of a blueprint what would happen if I fight Israel.”
“There’s more to this fight than me and Uriah Hall. I really want to make a statement in this fight. I see myself going out there and completely dominating Uriah Hall,” he continued. “Making a big statement. Letting people know that I am still here, there’s just some people that might have forgot that I’m a problem.”
Are you sad for Weidman? Let us know down in the comments!
Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images
Been a weird night
1st fight: Jimmy Crute numb leg— A$AP Tan (@TanatswaHokonya) April 25, 2021
2nd fight: Chris Weidman broken leg
Please God no more leg problems for the rest of the card #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/1WhWYxJBWi
Strange factoid
So strange there have only been 3 snapped legs in UFC history and Weidman has been a part of 2 🤯— Funky (@Benaskren) April 25, 2021
Prayers Up
Man you never wanna see anyone get seriously hurt in Combat Sports 😞 We all need to send prayers and good vibes out to Weidman 🙏🏽 #UFC261— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 25, 2021
Hoping for the best
Weidman one of the best guys in the sport hope for a speedy recovery— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 25, 2021
Insane night
Fair play. Well said by @UriahHallMMA— michael (@bisping) April 25, 2021
The worst
Absolute nightmare. Sucks 😢#UFC261— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) April 25, 2021
Seriously the worst
Just saw that Chris Weidman leg... I’m not gonna walk for days 💀 pic.twitter.com/gJK8pqd7CE— Hakeem Burner (@hakeemburner) April 25, 2021
It's a bad time man
Watching Chris Weidman break his leg like #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/VwolQL3Wbr— k (@mantisbby) April 25, 2021