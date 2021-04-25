UFC 261: Chris Weidman Breaks Leg in Freak Accident During Match

Chris Weidman broke his leg in the most disgusting way possible in his fight against Uriah Hall. *Content warning for a serious leg injury down below* UFC 261 might not get more grizzly than what just transpired at middleweight. VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville was absolutely stunned by the exchange. Weidman tried a pretty routine kick and when Hall blocked it, things got terrible. The fight immediately got called and his opponent looked to be legitimately concerned. No one was sure what exactly happened at first, but you could tell that it wasn’t good. Medical personnel stepped into the ring to get him out of there on a stretcher, but the mood of the night has shifted considerably ahead of the main event with Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. Check out the video down below and be careful.

Before the bout, Weidman told MMA Fighting that he felt like his chances were great. “I think this is a great fight,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for me to display my skills against an athletic striker. It just so happens that the champion in our weight class is an athletic striker, Israel [Adesanya], so I want to just put out there a little bit of a blueprint what would happen if I fight Israel.”

“There’s more to this fight than me and Uriah Hall. I really want to make a statement in this fight. I see myself going out there and completely dominating Uriah Hall,” he continued. “Making a big statement. Letting people know that I am still here, there’s just some people that might have forgot that I’m a problem.”

Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images