UFC Fans Are Freaking Out Over Cris Cyborg Getting Dropped

The news that broke on Friday that UFC has decided to sever ties with women’s star Cris Cyborg has shocked many journalists and fans in the MMA world.

Cyborg won her recent fight against Felicia Spender at UFC 240 last weekend, but some ongoing heat between she and UFC President Dana White seems to have ended the relationship for the time being.

White announced during an interview that he is undergoing the process to release Cyborg from her UFC contract, and Cyborg herself reacted on Friday with some surprise while also looking toward her future in MMA.

White insinuated that Cyborg has no interest in a rematch with Amanda Nunes, while Cyborg’s own actions seem to speak differently. All of this has lead to quite the discussion on social media among those from within the industry and those looking on from the outside.

Defending UFC

Confused by the people saying UFC didn’t promote Cyborg. She got great treatment.



2 co-main event positions under Jon Jones, great spots and both local CA fights for her.



Multiple headline slots.



Main event in her home country. Big fight in her hometown.



What did you want? — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) August 2, 2019

Taking Aim At Dana White

The Dana interview is just him trashing Cyborg and trying to ruin her image. If he was so concerned about her positive drug test back in Strikeforce then why did he sign her to the UFC in the first place. She fought 7 times in the Octagon and only now the drug test is a big deal? — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) August 2, 2019

“A Disgrace”

Cyborg has been released from the UFC?



What

The

Actual

Fuck



That is a disgrace.



She was one of the most dominate champions, possibly ever.

A great pioneer for the sport and especially women’s MMA.



She gets promised a rematch with Nunes, then denied one AND released.



Shocking — MMA Alien 👽 (@mmaalien) August 2, 2019

White Feeling The Heat

Who came off worse: Vince McMahon with the “blood and guts” line or Dana White with the handling of Cyborg? And to be fair to White, there is a lot people don’t know over the past many years with Cyborg that UFC has been maligned for unfairly. Still, came off so bad here. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 2, 2019

Mishandling Of The Women’s Division

Not so long ago, there was a strong argument that Cris Cyborg & Demetrious Johnson were the best female and male fighters in the world respectively.



The UFC has let both of them go in the last year. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) August 2, 2019

Politics In MMA

Cris “Cyborg” Justino says she wants a rematch with Amanda Nunes.



Dana White states the opposite.



Now, they are parting ways.



I miss the days where politics and bullshit stayed out of hand to hand combat and two people just fought.



Too bad. #cyborg #ufc — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) August 3, 2019

The Shirt Says Otherwise