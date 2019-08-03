WWE

UFC Fans Are Freaking Out Over Cris Cyborg Getting Dropped

The news that broke on Friday that UFC has decided to sever ties with women’s star Cris Cyborg has […]

By

The news that broke on Friday that UFC has decided to sever ties with women’s star Cris Cyborg has shocked many journalists and fans in the MMA world.

Cyborg won her recent fight against Felicia Spender at UFC 240 last weekend, but some ongoing heat between she and UFC President Dana White seems to have ended the relationship for the time being.

Videos by ComicBook.com

White announced during an interview that he is undergoing the process to release Cyborg from her UFC contract, and Cyborg herself reacted on Friday with some surprise while also looking toward her future in MMA.

White insinuated that Cyborg has no interest in a rematch with Amanda Nunes, while Cyborg’s own actions seem to speak differently. All of this has lead to quite the discussion on social media among those from within the industry and those looking on from the outside.

Defending UFC

Taking Aim At Dana White

“A Disgrace”

White Feeling The Heat

Mishandling Of The Women’s Division

Politics In MMA

The Shirt Says Otherwise

Tagged:
,

Related Posts