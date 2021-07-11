Jake Paul Mocks Conor McGregor After Breaking His Ankle at UFC 264

✖

UFC 264's main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ended in shocking disappointment on Saturday night as McGregor broke his own ankle during the first round, forcing the referee to stop the fight and award the victory to Poirier. YouTube Jake Paul, who has been antagonizing McGregor for a boxing match and openly mocked him after losing to Poirier in their second fight earlier this year, once again took to Twitter to laugh at the former UFC Champion.

Paul was in Las Vegas for the fight and wore a $100,000 chain made to look like McGregor when he suffered the TKO defeat back in January. The loss not only takes McGregor out of contention for the next shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship, but it hands him his third loss in his last four fights.

SLEEPY MCGREGOR !! — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you? $100k gift from me I think you deserve it lmk pic.twitter.com/4syOBL2vBJ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Jake Paul reacts to Dustin Poirier beating Conor McGregor at UFC 264 with his $100,000 diamond chain of McGregor’s last KO defeat… [🎥 @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/CdyX0eVX2F — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 11, 2021

In his post-fight interview while still inside the cage, McGregor vowed his rivalry with Poirier wasn't over.

"I was boxing the bleeding head off of him, kicking the bleeding leg off..." McGregor said. "This is not over. If I have to take this outside with him, it's on outside. I don't give a bollocks."

Poirier agreed the two needed to fight again, mostly because of comments McGregor made about Poirier's wife leading up to the bout.

"We are going to fight again whether it's in the octagon or on the sidewalk," Poirier said (h/t MMA Fighting). "You don't say the stuff he said. My wife's solid as a rock, I'm not worried about that. That's noise. He was saying that he was going to kill me. You don't say stuff like that. That he was going to murder me. You don't say stuff like that.

"You don't say stuff about people's wives either, but I know that's zero chance. But there is a chance somebody could die and you don't say that. You don't wish that on anybody."