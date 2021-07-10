Jake Paul Shows Off $100,000 Conor McGregor Meme Chain

✖

Jake Paul got a fresh chain made of Conor McGregor’s meme-worthy pose from UFC 257. Dustin Poirier put the superstar to sleep during that fight. The entire Internet got their jokes in and it was only a matter of time before some famous person got in on the act. Paul has been angling for a fight with The Notorious for a while now. Seeing his opportunity to score a layup, he poured ahead of UFC 264. Poitier and McGregor will meet again and the world of combat sports will be completely locked in to their clash. But, unlike last time, this feels like a bit of a last resort for the man who seemed to be the face of the sport for years. There’s no backing down though, and Paul’s antics might just help motivate the former champ as he tries to position himself in the UFC again. No matter what, Paul ends up looking good because his entire goal is to set up that boxing match and wrestle those PPV numbers to the Showtime Boxing platform.

Paul sent a message with the chain. It’s as scalding as his message the day before was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

“Hey, McGregor, you better win tonight, otherwise your career is over,” Paul said. “And if you lose, that $50 million bet I gave you won’t be on the table anymore. So don’t choke like you normally do. Sleepy McGregor, don’t go night-night.”

On Twitter yesterday, the YouTube star didn’t pull any punches when addressing the former UFC Champion.

I had my jeweler custom make me a $100,000 dollar diamond necklace of this frame Reveal tomorrow pic.twitter.com/XAmkJ2x8gZ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 8, 2021

“You can tell Conor has lost “it” He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies He takes offense to everything now

He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is,” Paul wrote.

Are you going to be watching UFC 264 tonight? Let us know down in the comments!