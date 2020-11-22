WWE Reveals More Sasha Banks as Undertaker Photos

The WWE has revealed more photos from Sasha Banks’ Undertaker-themed photoshoot. The photos are being released as part of “30 Days of The Deadman,” a celebration of The Undertaker’s storied career that will culminate at Survivor Series. Superstars including Alexa Bliss, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura have participated in similar photoshoots where they dress up in a version of one of Undertaker’s personas from across his 30 years in WWE. WWE seems to have held a few Sasha Banks photos back from the first batch of images, but now they’ve released them online via the WWE official Twitter account.

“The Boss” went with Undertaker’s more modern look, complete with a black top and MMA gloves. WWE’s called the crossover look the “Legit Phenom.”

This past weekend turned out to be a big one for Banks, as the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared in the latest episode of hit Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Her character, Koska Reeves, is a fellow Mandalorian who aids Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in raiding an imperial ship in order to find the location of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Darksaber.

Banks is currently booked to face Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series this coming Sunday. “The Boss” beat Asuka for the title over the summer (thanks to an assist from Bayley), only to drop the title back to “The Empress” at SummerSlam.

