Undertaker Discusses Fans Approaching Him in Public in Rare Interview

Whether he’s in the ring or at the airport, The Undertaker is one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars of all time. However just like he’s had multiple character evolutions, The Deadman has employed several policies regarding fan interactions in public.

During an interview with Pastor Ed Young, The Undertaker admitted his size, tattoos as aura seemed to garner attention, even from non-wrestling fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, it’s kind of hard to hide. It really is. You know and the sleeves (tattoos). Even if people aren’t wrestling fans it doesn’t take too many removals until you find someone who is a wrestling fan,” he said. “So normally your size it’s like, ‘Wow that’s a big dude, I wonder if he plays football… oh wait a second… that’s the Grave Digger.’”

Undertaker admitted that he tried to keep a similar ominous vibe about him in public in his younger days. But even then, if he was approached, he’d do his best to be cool.

“So for years there I lived the character so it was ‘this guy’ everywhere, right?” he said. “It was like if they came up to me it would be different but I tried to give them that aura like ‘don’t mess with him because he might drop you where you stand,’ right?”

Now, in the age of the selfie, Undertaker is still willing to partake in unsolicited fan enthusiasm, but not without a couple qualifications.

“I try to be as accommodating as I can unless my kids are with me. I try to be as polite as I can. I don’t want my kids’ pictures taken. I don’t want them on social media, I’m really protective of that. I say, ‘hey my family is with me, normally I would but I can’t take pictures because it causes — you know.’ And most people understand that and respect it,” he said.

As long as Taker isn’t with his kids, and you’re polite, The Deadman is happy to be a nice guy.

“However much I have left, I’ll give it to you — this is a bonus and you were lucky enough to come across me whatever you have, I’ll sign it if you know just give me a little bit of respect,” he said.

[H/T Ringside News]