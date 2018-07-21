The Latest on The Undertaker Wrestling at SummerSlam

The rumor mill continues to buzz about a possible match for The Undertaker at SummerSlam this year, and new reports suggest that WWE is indeed leaning that way.

With The Undertaker currently in the midst of his most productive year with WWE since 2015, it makes sense for the legend to wrestle at the second biggest show of the year. SummerSlam takes place on August 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms that there has been a lot of talk at WWE about Undertaker performing on the show. While no opponent has been confirmed at this point, all signs continue to point to a rematch with John Cena.

Of course, Undertaker and Cena wrestled this past April at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. The match was not officially announced ahead of time, but with Cena’s weekly challenges on RAW, it was strongly hinted that the match would take place. Cena ended up attending the show as a fan, got word part way through the show that The Undertaker was there to accept his challenge, and the two wrestled a very short bout that was won by Undertaker.

A SummerSlam match would be announced ahead of time in a more traditional sense and feature a rematch of two of WWE’s biggest stars of all time.

The Undertaker last wrestled at a Madison Square Garden house show a couple of weeks back. It was his third match of this year, following up WrestleMania (defeated Cena) and Greatest Royal Rumble (defeated Rusev).

John Cena is in San Diego this week promoting his upcoming film Bumblebee. He has two other films in pre-production (Project X, The Janson Directive), a television show (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) he will be doing voice overs for in pre-production, and has recently been recording a speaking role for the upcoming film The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

Given his filming schedule, it looks as though Cena would definitely be available soon and he is expected to be a part of SummerSlam as he has been featured in advertisements in New York. As far as The Undertaker goes, all of this is still talk. Though WWE officials are openly talking about it, the “Dead Man” has not been confirmed as of this writing.