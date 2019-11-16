Undisputed Era, NXT Women Invade WWE SmackDown Once Again

The WWE NXT invasions of SmackDown continued this week on SmackDown, with all of the members of the Undisputed Era and five members of the NXT women’s division showing up during the FOX broadcast.

First, it was Undisputed Era who emerged from the crowd at the conclusion of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and The Revival.

Undisputed Era was eventually run off when several other SmackDown stars came out to clear the ring.

Later, Shayna Baszler, Rhea Rhipley, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Mia Yim invaded the show during a bout between Bayley and Nikki Cross. It was Baszler who first made her presence felt. Bayley attempted to leave through the crowd but was met by NXT’s Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Rhea Rhipley.

However, Sasha Banks took out Baszler in the ring from behind not long after. The invasion also brought out other members of the SmackDown women’s locker room, including Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Carmella.

The brawl resulted in an impromptu four vs. four tag team match pitting Rhipley, Nox, Kai, and Yim against Brooke, Carmella, Cross, and Banks. The SmackDown team won when Cross hit Kai with a swinging neckbreaker and covered for the pinfall.

