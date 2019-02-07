Update on When The Usos’ WWE Contracts Expire

On Wednesday a report surfaced indicating that WWE is concerned The Usos may leave the company once their contract expires. There’s still no word on if the Samoans will be staying or going, but we now know when they’ll have to make their decision.

According to PWInsider, The Usos’ contracts are set to expire in April. Per the scoop, WWE is currently negotiating the terms of a new deal with the 5-time Tag Team Champions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fightful had the original story that said WWE was concerned The Uso’s would jet from the company.

“I heard there has been some concern that they may not re-sign. Now, I don’t know when their deal is up but I just heard there is some concern that they might not re-sign. That doesn’t mean they are going to AEW but it means that there is just some concern,” said Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

While it’s certainly possible The Usos leave WWE, it feels highly unlikely. The twins have been in WWE for about a decade and have an undeniable Hall of Fame lineage. However, The Usos looked to find their stroke in 2018 as they transitioned from bright colors and painted faces, to all black and mean mugs. And now that they have found their most potent character to date, leaving WWE would be odd.

However, maybe the Usos believe tag team wrestling is better elsewhere. Even though they are WWE’s best tag team, the ceiling in WWE will always be limited. Vince McMahon has built his empire around solo stars like Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and John Cena. While tag teams have certainly found success they’ve never been something that drives the company. And maybe the Usos want to be a more integral part of another promotion.

In a recent episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed why tag team wrestling will always play second fiddle for Vince McMahon.

“To be honest I don’t know how much Vince will ever focus on tag team wrestling because I don’t think he sees much in it. There can be, we’ve proven there can be. The Rock n Roll Express has proven there can be and the Hardys and the Dudleys and the Road Warriors and there’s a lot of instances that have proven that tag team wrestling and I know Steve Austin would be the first one to throw his hat in this ring. Tag team wrestling can be the best match on the show bar-none,” he said.