Veer Mahaan Comes to Monday Night RAW, Fans Lose Their Minds

Veer Mahaan has finally come to Monday Night RAW. After months of vignettes and teases, WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan made his long-awaited singles debut on Monday Night Raw, attacking Dominick and Rey Mysterio after Dominick suffered a quick loss to the Miz. While Veer is clearly a heel, he got a hero’s pop during his debut and the crowd wasn’t entirely ready to turn on him even after destroying the Mysterious in short order.
Although Veer has appeared on Monday Night RAW as part of a faction led by Jinder Mahal, this marks his first appearance as a singles wrestler on WWE’s flagship show. Mahaan’s debut has become something of a viral meme thanks to the five months of vignettes leading up to his first appearance. So, it’s no surprise that wrestling fans had a lot to say about Veer’s first match. You can check out some of the best reactions below: