Veer Mahaan Comes to Monday Night RAW, Fans Lose Their Minds

Veer Mahaan has finally come to Monday Night RAW. After months of vignettes and teases, WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan made his long-awaited singles debut on Monday Night Raw, attacking Dominick and Rey Mysterio after Dominick suffered a quick loss to the Miz. While Veer is clearly a heel, he got a hero’s pop during his debut and the crowd wasn’t entirely ready to turn on him even after destroying the Mysterious in short order.

Although Veer has appeared on Monday Night RAW as part of a faction led by Jinder Mahal, this marks his first appearance as a singles wrestler on WWE’s flagship show. Mahaan’s debut has become something of a viral meme thanks to the five months of vignettes leading up to his first appearance. So, it’s no surprise that wrestling fans had a lot to say about Veer’s first match. You can check out some of the best reactions below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Veer was like losing your virginity

https://twitter.com/WWECreative_ish/status/1511147441881554947

Cody’s timeline vs. Veer

https://twitter.com/BossMoz/status/1510855079393640448

Great Khali Callback

https://twitter.com/BackupHangman/status/1511146810672300036

Veer got a bigger pop than anyone at Wrestlemania

https://twitter.com/Fiend4FolIows/status/1511146630526943233

Everyone waiting for Veer at RAW

https://twitter.com/duel3000/status/1511120547555381248

I’m crying

https://twitter.com/trulyadriana/status/1511146571030745094

This is why WWE is the best