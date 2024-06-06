Vince McMahon Banned From WWE Headquarters: "He Can't Even Walk in the Building."

The distance between WWE and Vince McMahon grows wider. This past January, McMahon was faced with a lawsuit that accused him of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. McMahon would resign from his corporate positions within WWE as a result, but unlike his prior exits, this resignation came under external ownership, meaning McMahon would not be able to reinstate himself to the Board of Directors like he had in the past. WWE would spend the subsequent months scrubbing any ties to McMahon, removing him from the latest WWE 2K video game and pulling references to him from WWE programming, while McMahon has been selling all of his remaining shares of WWE stock.

Vince McMahon is Banned From WWE HQ

(Photo: WWE)

Vince McMahon is not allowed inside the house he helped build.

Speaking to The Insiders, former WWE employee Tom Carlucci revealed that McMahon is banned from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

"He can't even walk in the building," Carlucci said.

Carlucci's time working under McMahon dates back to 1987. He held a variety of roles within WWE and was championed as one of McMahon's most loyal employees. Carlucci was let go as part of the pandemic cuts a couple of years ago but remains tied to WWE via his family, as his wife remains employed by the sports-entertainment giant and his son fulfills freelance roles for WWE NXT.

"We were in two different buildings. We had the corporate off exit 9 and then we were right down the street from the corporate office," Carlucci recalled the original WWE HQ's set-up. "He always wanted us under one roof. That was his dream to have us under one roof. The dream came and he's not even a part of it anymore."

WWE opened its new headquarters in the first half of 2023, slowly relocating all employees to the new offices over the remainder of the year. McMahon was instrumental in the design, specifically when it came to the weight room.

"The gym was created for Vince. He designed the gym with his trainer Mike, who I know really well. He can't even go in that gym anymore," Carlucci added. "He can't step foot anywhere. Every meeting that goes on over there, [it's] 'you'll never see Vince here again,' from the TKO people."

McMahon is currently attempting to move the sex trafficking case against him away from federal court in hopes of settling the matter privately.