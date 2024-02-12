Longtime WWE Employees "Almost Surely" Expect Vince McMahon to Face Charges Following Sex Trafficking Allegations

Vince McMahon could be facing jail time sooner than later. This past January, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon which alleged that the former WWE Chairman sexually abused her and sexually trafficked her to various co-workers, including former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. While McMahon has denied these allegations, they were enough to force him to resign from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO, WWE's parent company. WWE has soldiered on without McMahon, hosting major headline-generating events like WWE Royal Rumble and WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, but the Vince McMahon story will not be going away anytime soon.

Vince McMahon Could Face Charges Soon

(Photo: WWE, CNBC)

More details continue to emerge in the latest allegations against Vince McMahon.

As reported by Fightful Select, numerous longtime WWE employees "personally expected" that McMahon will eventually be charged, as it is believed by many that "if the feds raided Vince and got his phone, they'll almost surely find something."

It's worth noting that as of February 2nd, McMahon was under active investigation by federal authorities regarding the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against him. Reports indicated that federal agents had "executed a search warrant for McMahon's phone" and "delivered a subpoena to him" in Summer 2023. It remains to be seen as to if authorities were able to obtain any incriminating evidence from McMahon's phone.

More names mixed up in this case are also on the precipice of being released. Fightful Select adds that "at least one" person within the industry claims to "know more people involved." They've noted that while they have been "contacted by reporters and attorneys" already, if these additional names involved aren't identified, they will go public with the information themselves. Fightful confirmed that "other potential victims have been identified and contacted by attorneys and media outlets" to gauge interest in taking public action.

"I don't think this is the only incident of this kind of predatory behavior," WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart said regarding the allegations against his former boss. "I think you'll find that it's everywhere in [WWE]."

Sex trafficking convictions range in prison sentence durations, with some states issuing a minimum sentence of five years while others carry upwards of 20 years. Felony sexual assault convictions carry a minimum prison sentence of at least one year.

