Watch: Braun Strowman Flips Van With Miz and Morrison Stuck Inside on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman flipped over a van with The Miz and John Morrison still inside on the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and you can check it out here! The Miz and John Morrison have been pointed toward current WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman in the latest episode of SmackDown, and they have had some childish ways to make him angry. Purposefully wanting to set him off, the tag team had a series of childish pranks on Strowman throughout the night.

This include slime, ruining his protein shake, and ended with the two of them smashing the windows of Strowman's car. This was the final straw, however, as Strowman angrily approached the hilarious spy van that Miz and Morrison had been causing all of their mischief from throughout the night.

Calling back to his history of flipping vehicles over, Strowman flipped the van with both The Miz and John Morrison still inside. They couldn't drive away because they lost the keys, and thus were sitting ducks while Strowman flipped it all over. Check it out:

Read on to see what fans are saying about Braun Strowman's van flip on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Where does this rank among all of his other vehicle flips so far?