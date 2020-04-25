Watch: AEW's Chris Jericho Pays Tribute To Triple H

WWE's Friday night tribute to Triple H on SmackDown wasn't only tended to by WWE stars. Triple H also received well wishes from the president of the United States, as well as a former AEW World Champion: Chris Jericho. Triple H and Jericho had a storied rivalry of their own in the past, including a WrestleMania main event in 2002 and a fantastic match (I'd argue one of Hunter's ten best matches ever) at Fully Loaded 2000.

Jericho published a video to his Twitter page and tagged Triple H in it. So far, Hunter has not responded. In the video, he said:

"Times and circumstances may change but one thing that never changes is the amazing chemistry I had with Triple H. So, I just want to wish him a happy 25th Anniversary, to one of the greatest to ever step inside of a wrestling ring, and a guy that I just had killer chemistry with. Every match we had was great. Happy 25th Anniversary, here's to another 25 years of dominating the wrestling world as only The Game can do."

Check out the video yourself below.

WWE's tribute to Triple on SmackDown on FOX ended up being more of a roasting. There were indeed tributes played throughout the show for some of his greatest moments and highlights over the years, but when we got to the main event segment, it was Triple H sharing the ring with Shawn Michaels, and Vince McMahon making a surprise appearance on the ramp, that served as the main feature of the evening. And both men proceeded to give "The Game" a hard time.

With Triple H recently listing Shawn Michaels as his all time favorite opponent, it was a great choice to have HBK return for the segment.

