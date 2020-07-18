Watch: Heath Slater Awakens From WWE Nightmare, Looks Ahead To The Future

Heath Slater was one of the numerous names from WWE to be released on April 15th. Having been in WWE since 2006, Slater had a long, if otherwise up and down, career in the company. However, he’s now looking to raise his stock once again by being allowed the freedom to work longer matches and create a character that he wants to present and believes in. Slater has already got a start at this, with his WWE non-compete clause expiring this week and giving him the ability to move on in his career.

Slater published a video to his Instagram account that shows him waking up from a nightmare and looking ahead after his “wake up call.” Slater’s nightmare features some footage from his WWE run.

