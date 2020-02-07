Watch: ‘Fan’ Attacks MJF During AEW Dynamite, Possible Identity

There’s few people in the wrestling business today that draw the kind of crowd heat that MJF does.

That real hate from the crowd came full circle this week during AEW’s Dynamite episode in Huntsville, Alabama when a fan in the crowd actually went after the wrestling star. Or so it seemed.

Following the closing angle of the show where MJF and Wardlow gave Cody Rhodes ten lashes with his belt, and MJF followed that up with a low blow, the two left through the crowd.

As the show was going off the air, it appeared a fan attacked MJF on the concourse. That move didn’t look to turn out too well for the fan. Check it out below.

However, a closer look at the footage reveals that the fight with the “fan” looks worked. Slowed down even further, the “fan” appears to still be wearing wrestling gear and looks to be Kazarian of SCU.

MJF gets attacked by a fan at the end of #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bMWkSeqm9y — altprowrestling (@altprowres) February 6, 2020

Does this appear to be a plant and a worked fight to you? How much does that look like Kazarian? Let us know in the comment section below.