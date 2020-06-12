Watch: New RetroMania Wrestling Trailer Released

Retromania Wrestling is set for release later this summer and features a great roster of talent both from the present and the past. Presented as the official sequel to the all-time classic arcade classic WWF WrestleFest from 1991, nostalgic wrestling fans are eagerly anticipating the game's release. Retromania Wrestling will be released on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Retrosoft Studios has been hard at work on the game for quite some time now, and on Friday they released a brand new trailer for fans.

Check out the new trailer below.

As of now, there are 17 wrestlers confirmed for the game via the official website. They include: Road Warrior Animal, Road Warrior Hawk, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins), Zack Sabre Jr., Austin Idol, Big Stevie Cool (Stevie Richards), Blue Meanie, Chris Bey, Colt Cabana, Hollywood Nova, Jeff Cobb, Johnny Retro (John Morrison), Nick Aldis, Nikita Koloff, Tommy Dreamer, and Warhorse. More will likely be added via DLC.

Other features for the game listed on the website include:

2-8 player local multiplayer (online TBD)

With the customization options, there are over 50 different match variations that you can have

Several match types, including Battle Royals, Steel Cage Matches, Elimination Tag Team Matches, and much more

Beautiful 2D pixel art animated sprites with over 700 frames of animation and animated backgrounds

Story Mode plus the 10 Pounds of Gold mode, your traditional arcade style ladder climb to go after the NWA Championship!

​ Multiple entrance attires for wrestlers, along with custom entrance theme



​Plenty of surprises in the game that you won't know about until you play through it!



More content (additional wrestlers and more) will be made available via DLC if the game has enough support

The game has an estimated release date of July. It can be pre-ordered right now for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

What are your favorite memories of WWF WrestleFest? Will you be picking up RetroMania Wrestling? Who would you like to see added to the roster that's not already there? Let us know in the comments section below!

