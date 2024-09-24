Watch: See Jey Uso's Emotional Reaction To Winning Intercontinental Championship on WWE Raw

On tonight's WWE Raw, Jey Uso secured his first-ever singles championship in his decades long career with WWE. Defeating the dominant Bron Breakker, Uso has finally won the Intercontinental Championship after try after try. Fans in Ontario, California erupted when the singles star won, and the past two years of his career seemed to culminate in that moment. As he left the ring to head back into the crowd and celebrate with fans, pyro hit and he looked overcome with emotion as he yeeted with the crowd. Following Raw going off air, Jey sobbed while fans in the crowd cheered for him.

He has spent the last several years distancing himself from The Bloodline which has proven to be a very successful venture in the last two years, especially following his title match at last year's SummerSlam when fans were really hoping he'd pull out the victory. In the time since, he's become a four-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champion and has gone up against some of WWE's giants. His refusal to give up has really resonated with fans, making him one of the biggest main roster stars. It seemed like now or never for the "Yeet" man, who spent the bulk of his career as a tag team wrestler. Jey is part of one of the most accomplished WWE Tag Teams of all time with his brother Jimmy.

What's Next for Jey Uso?

Despite having the championship, fans have been hoping to see him in some sort of Bloodline Civil War at this year's Survivor Series, but the more he moves away from them -- especially given he's on WWE Raw -- the more that seems unlikely. There's no indication into who may be his first opponent, however Breakker will undoubtedly be looking for his rematch at some point and Pete Dunne has been heating things up in his feud with Sheamus.

Of course, there's the Judgment Day connection as well as Jey has somewhat aligned himself with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio seems like the likely choice out of the group, given his connection to Ripley. Plus, Dom and Carlito are the only members of the current version of the group not holding gold.

What did you think of Jey's title win on WWE Raw?