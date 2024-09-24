Monday Night Raw: Jey Uso Pulls Out Shocking Victory To Win First Ever WWE Singles Title

To close out WWE Monday Night Raw two giants went to war in a title match for the Intercontinental Championship. For years, the title has alluded Jey Uso as he has lost every single challenge he has set forth to do. The singles star came ready to show the WWE Universe why it's his time to shine, and defeating a monster like Bron Breakker would certainly prove that point. Fortunately (or unfortunately, if you're Breakker) that's exactly what Jey did to close out tonights episode. Jey won another shot at the championship on a recent episode of Raw, defeating Ilja Dragunov, Braun Strowman and Pete Dunne.

There were more than a handful of nearfalls across the match with both men nearly securing a win. However, toward the end just as Jey believed he had Breakker right where he wanted him, Breakker kicked out at the very last second. The crowd erupted as they couldn't believe what they had just witnessed, but Jey was as determined as ever to stay on him and get the victory. He followed him to the outside where he speared him into the barricade, taking a play directly out of Breakker's playbook. When he got him back into the ring, Jey went up top one final time and secured a three count as well as the title.

While Jey has been in WWE for over two decades, he has spent the majority of his career as a tag team competitor with his brother Jimmy Uso. Over the last two years he broke free from The Bloodline and shined in his own right, becoming one of the biggest stars in the company. Every week he has the crowd cheering and chanting "Yeet" alongside him as well as flashing their cell phone camera lights.

By all accounts, he's certified himself as a star. It has seemed like now or never for him to win singles gold in WWE, but many fans are scratching their heads as it seemed like Breakker was going to be the one to lead WWE Raw into the Netflix era. Nevertheless, there will undoubtedly be a rematch down the line between these two and if it's anything like this first encounter, fans are in for a real treat.

