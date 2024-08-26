Rikishi Blasts WWE’s Jey Uso Booking, Suggests Defection to AEW

Jey Uso has cemented himself as a bonafide singles star. The Yeet Man’s rise really came into form in late 2023 after he officially left The Bloodline and joined the WWE Monday Night Raw roster. Jey began to showcase his own babyface personality, one that quickly became infectious with the WWE audience, and it has resulted in him receiving some of the loudest reactions on weekly television and monthly premium live events. The former multi-time tag champion saw singles momentum around April when he defeated brother Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania 40 and became the No.1 Contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship the next night.

Despite the raucous reaction from the French crowd at WWE Backlash, Jey lost that title match to then-champion Damian Priest. Since then, Jey has only had one premium live event match, as he competed for the Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank in July. Drew McIntyre went on to win that match and fail his cash in attempt just one hour later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rikishi Blasts WWE’s Jey Uso Booking

Papa Uso is not happy with his son’s current direction in WWE.

Speaking on Off The Top Rope, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi put WWE on blast for how the company has booked Jey Uso, pointing out that his crowd response and merchandise numbers do not align with his position on the card.

“I want to know what this kid has to do. He’s probably the hottest intro when he’s coming out. You talk about fan engagement, we all see it,” Rikishi said. “Yet, when it comes time to give this kid his flowers and ‘let’s do business,’ why wasn’t my son handled with Money in the Bank? Where is the guy who won Money in the Bank? What is he doing now? What business sense does that make for a company that let the most exciting guy, a guy that is not a liability, a guy that shows up and shows out, a guy who does his job, what does it hurt this company to even give this kid a shot?”

Rikishi then suggested that WWE factors Jey into either the WWE Intercontinental Title or the WWE World Heavyweight Championship storylines, but thus far neither have come to fruition.

“I’m at this point where I want to call my son, ‘Go ahead and take a break. Obviously, the writers don’t know where to put you,’” Rikishi continued. “Definitely, WWE is making money off The Yeet Man. The Yeet Man is making money himself. The only difference is, The Yeet Man is working for his money. You see it every week. Why aren’t you lighting this kid up and letting him do his thing? Let’s hope WWE gets it together and does the right thing.”

If things don’t turn around for Jey, Rikishi suggested that his son explore his other options, specifically suggesting AEW as a future landing spot.

“The kid is so good, and WWE ain’t the only spot. He could probably go to AEW if he wants to write his own ticket, maybe more than what WWE is making on him,” Rikishi suggested. “Hopefully, they turn it around and do the right thing by The Yeet Man.”