Watch The Rock Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Make Her WWE Debut

WWE NXT's Schism teased they would finally reveal their new member this week, and now the time is finally here. For the past few weeks a mysterious person in a red robe and a mask has been sighted in the crowd or nearby when Schism is in the ring, and after a bevy of teases, tonight they revealed the person's identity. Some had theories, but I'm pretty sure few people had Simone Johnson, aka Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter and WWE's Ava Raine, on their theory lists. Raine made her WWE TV debut tonight as the fourth member of Schism, and it seems like the momentum for the group just picked up even more. You can watch the full debut of Raine in the clip below.

Raine previously started appearing on NXT during their live events, and earlier this year she delivered her first promo against NXT's Cora Jade. She called herself The Final Girl during that promo, but Jade has been busy feuding with Roxanne Perez on TV, and that doesn't seem to be over just yet.

Raine was signed by WWE in 2020 and has been training at the Performance Center, but a few injuries kept her from debuting and being introduced on NXT TV. With her name in place and an introduction at live events, it seemed her full debut was closer than ever, and now we know she is officially part of Schism. Who their next target remains to be seen, but having Raine as a part of the group definitely raises their attention level by a considerable amount.

