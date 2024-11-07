Watch: WWE’s Jaida Parker Just Brutally Smashed a Brick in Lola Vice’s Face at NXT 2300

WWE kicked off its NXT 2300 episode with a hardcore match between two of NXT’s brightest superstars, and it more than lived up to the hype. The match featured Jaida Parker and Lola Vice throwing down with weapons aplenty including ladders, chairs, and a bevy of trash cans. Despite all of those, there was one weapon that stood out above the rest, and the attack was vicious to say the least. That weapon was a brick…yes, a brick, but it actually got worse for Vice, as Parker slammed the brick right in Vice’s face, helping her eventually land the win. You can watch that crazy attack right here.

Weapons Everywhere

Weapons ended up making their way into the match relatively quickly, as Parker and Vice got in some chair attacks in various ways, either by propping them up in the ring or against the ropes, and that battle continued in and outside the ring. That led to ladders getting involved, and this is where things went up a notch.

A ladder got propped up in one of the ring corners, and Parker was able to slam down Vice on top of it. With another ladder already set up, Parker climbed it and then hit the teardrop onto Vice, smashing Vice into the ladder and bending the ladder in half.

Vice would manage to recover and then set about getting some payback, which she did courtesy of several trash cans. Vice put a trash can over Parker and then hit her with several big kicks. After knocking Parker out she then hit her with a Kendo Stick a few times before putting another trash can over her head, and then she slammed into her and crunched the can.

A Brick to the Face

That’s when Vice locked in a hold that threatened to knock out Parker, and Parker did everything she could to get out of it. Earlier in the match she was able to slam Vice into the steel steps to break it, but this time she was grounded on the mat and couldn’t get out of the ring. What she was able to do however was grab a nearby brick, and she proceeded to slam it right into Vice’s face.

Vice takes a second to get her bearings after the hit, and soon after Parker would pin Vice and get the big win. This is a major victory Parker and a great showing for both superstars, and we’ll have to see if this rivalry continues from here or if this was the final battle before they head their separate ways.

You could see this continuing, though it’s a bit difficult to go much more epic than a Hardcore match. It might be time to bring back NXT Underground, which Vice is already experienced in thanks to her match against Shayna Baszler, but for now it’s just wait and see.

