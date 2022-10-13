Watch WWE NXT's Bron Breakker and Cora Jade Take On the Tortilla Challenge

The tortilla challenge continues to produce videos full of comedy gold, and the latest is no exception, but this time around two WWE NXT stars are taking on the challenge. That would be NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cora Jade, who are both set to be in action during the upcoming Halloween Havoc premium live event. Before that happens though they decided to pick up some Tortillas and see what this challenge is all about, and as you might expect, they could barely keep from laughing when one of them wasn't being slapped on the side of the face, and you can watch the whole video in the post below.

Breakker wins the first chance to slap but doesn't even wait for a second to do it, and that has them both laughing. Then Jade wins the next chance and that slap sounds like it hurt. After they stop laughing, which takes a while, Jade gets another chance and hits him again, and they barely keep it together.

Breakker loses rocks, paper, scissors again, and after getting hit for a third straight time, Brekker wins the next hit, but Jade kind of backs away, so then he gets another try and this time connects. You can watch the whole video in the post above, and you should because it's ridiculous fun.

Both Breakker and Jade will be in action at Halloween Havoc, but Jade has some business on Raw first, as she will look for an opponent for Roxanne Perez this coming Monday, while Perez will look for Jade's opponent on this week's SmackDown.

Here's the current card for Halloween Havoc:

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Oro Mensah vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Apollo Crews vs Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock on October 22nd.

Are you excited for Halloween Havoc? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!