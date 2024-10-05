Watch: WWE Teases Motor City Machine Guns Debut on SmackDown

A number of new faces have shown up in WWE over the past year, and there is one more new addition reportedly headed to the company sooner than later. Well, two additions actually, as reports have stated that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns have signed with WWE and are headed to NXT. That might not be the case though, as tonight's SmackDown featured a new teaser video that seems tied to MCMG, indicating they may be headed to the blue brand instead. You can watch the full video below.

Follow The Clues

The video features a car racing down a road in the rain and also shows two shadowed figures walking down the road. As the car speeds along we get a glimpse of a city and then some landmarks are quickly shown, and one of these sticks out quite a bit. That would be Detroit's iconic monument to Joe Louis, also known as The Fist, which is located near Hart Plaza.

Many have taken that to mean this is the video teasing the debut for the Motor City Machine Guns, but there were previous reports indicating they were headed to NXT. It was expected that they would debut during the recent premiere on The CW, which was held in Chicago, but they didn't end up showing up on TV and weren't there for the show either. Now it seems they are headed to SmackDown instead, and now the question becomes when do they debut.

Who Is MCMG?

The Motor City Machine Guns have made a name for themselves as one of the best Tag Teams in the business ever since their 2006 debut. Shelley and Sabin have experienced major success as a team during their time in TNA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Ring of Honor, though they have been especially dominant in TNA, where they have been multiple-time Champions. That said, they have also experienced individual success with multiple Championship wins in singles competition.

Both were most recently in TNA, and Tony Khan also expressed interest in bringing them to AEW at one point. Then it emerged that they would be part of WWE, but it was thought they would head to NXT first, along with several other big signings like Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. That appears not to be the case though, and they should be showing up on SmackDown very soon.

Does it happen at Bad Blood? Likely not, especially if they are getting a teaser on SmackDown. That might be a perfect debut to happen next week after whoever wins the Tag Team Championship ladder match comes out to celebrate, and that Title match will happen tonight.

WWE Bad Blood Card

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's Championship Match (Dominik Hanging in Shark Cage): Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Hell in a Cell: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) vs. Bayley

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

Are you excited for MCMG's WWE debut? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!