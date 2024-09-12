Motor City Machine Guns Reportedly Heading to WWE NXT, 4 Matches We Want to See

Wrestling fans have been anticipating a big AEW debut from the Motor City Machine Guns after several reports indicated they were heading there, and that anticipation carried over to last night's Dynamite. That debut has yet to happen though, and it turns out it might not ever happen, as PW Nexus is reporting that MCMG are headed to WWE NXT. That would be big news on its own, but the other big kicker is that their NXT debut may be happening extremely soon, as there is talk of them appearing during the upcoming premiere on The CW, which happens in just a few weeks. If that does happen, we've got a few marquee Tag Team match-ups we are dying to see, and we've broken them all down below.

Why It's a Big Deal

Before we get into the dream scenarios, MCMG is massively deserving of their flowers. The Motor City Machine Guns are a renowned Tag Team that includes Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, and ever since their 2006 debut they have become one of the preeminent tag teams in wrestling. Shelley and Sabin have experienced major success as a team during their time in TNA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Ring of Honor, though they have been especially dominant in TNA, where they have been multiple time Chammpions.

Recent reports and rumors suggested that they were headed to AEW and soon, but despite numerous spots that seemed perfect for a major debut, they have yet to appear on AEW TV. Now it would seem that they are instead headed to WWE NXT, and if they end up heading there they will join a number of big name recent additions to the brand, including Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia. It remains to be seen, but here are some matches we hope to see if they do end up joining the WWE NXT roster.

Fraxiom

Seeing that Axiom and Nathan Frazer are the current NXT Tag Team Champions, this seems like a no-brainer, but even without the Titles in the mix, this would be a fantastic match-up. The pure speed on display every time Frazer and Axiom are in the ring is absurdly impressive, and that would pair well against MCMG, as they can meet that speed but also bring a veteran's experience into the mix. Axiom and Frazer deliver every single time they are in the ring, and have shown they can go against any style, and I could easily see this being a trilogy of matches if it were to happen.

Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson)

Chase U's been through a lot lately, especially after Ridge Holland's betrayal. That said, they are still one of NXT's most beloved groups, and it would be wonderful to see MCMG battle it out with them in the ring. There is one formation of this group though that needs to be involved. While Riley Osborne and Duke Hudson are fun to watch, for this match fans want to see the OG Andre Chase and the MVP Duke Hudson together once more. They've been split off lately with Holland's inclusion, but now that he's gone it's time to get the team back together to face an elite duo in MCMG. The balance of speed and power works well for Chase U, and it should be fun watching Shelley and Sabin have to adapt to it on the fly.

No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights)

The No Quarter Catch Crew has become must-see TV each and every week, especially with the addition of Wren Sinclair. The twist that it could be any combination of the group is perfect for a team like MCMG, as you can build a longer program out of the feud as you mix and match, though the strongest combo for the crew seems to be Dempsey and Heights.

Having Wren interfere provides plenty of opportunities for an incoming babyface team (assuming they would be faces when they came in), and Wren and Myles also provide plenty of comedic opportunities that can help make the backstage segments memorable. MCMG should be able to play off of all that quite well, and the matches in the ring should have no problem delivering too.

Hank and Tank

While Hank and Tank are still very new comparatively, they have quickly become a fan favorite duo for their combination of sheer fun and charisma. They also have more of an old-school style to go along with their bigger than life personalities, and all of those elements would make an opening feud with MCMG quite entertaining. Whether MCMG come in as faces or heels, this battle would still work, and it would also give Hank and Tank a chance to mix it up with a brilliant veteran team, which would only benefit them in the long run.

