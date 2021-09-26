Watch: WWE’s Seth Rollins Recalls How He Proposed to Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins was the latest guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions this week and the former WWE Champion spoke on a number of topics about his life both in and out of the ring. At one point Austin asked him about his relationship with his wife and fellow wrestling star Becky Lynch. The pair first went public back in May 2019 and just a few months later announced their engagement. Rollins recalled how he popped the question while the two were visiting Hawaii.

“I was, like, not nervous, but also nervous. And so then she went down (to the beach) ahead of me, so I was like, ‘Oh, perfect.’ So I snatched (the ring) up, got it in there, and I went to take, just to get it out and she was a few feet ahead of me, and I turned around, and when she turned around, I was on a knee there with the ring. She’s like, ‘Oh my God is this real? Is this real?’ Yes of course! So thankfully, it wasn’t any pulling teeth. We got the job done and then there happened to be one other person on this beach, and she was a photographer. She had a professional camera. And she was like, ‘Hey, can I take a picture of you guys?’”

Rollins and Lynch welcomed their first child, Roux, back in December. They then got married back in June. WWE initially turned their relationship into a storyline in 2019, culminating in them both putting their respective championships on the line while feuding with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. Unfortunately, fans quickly soured on the program as WWE insisted on constantly reminding them of the pair’s relationship, something even they got sick of.

“The way I look at it is, oh my god, if I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into that,” Lynch told Barnburner Radio in August 2019. “And if you know we’re in a relationship, then you know. If you know, you know. But of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn’t know and I think that was a little off-putting. Because people, they don’t want to see ‘The Man’ needing a man. They don’t want to see Seth Rollins needing anybody else, because we’re two powerful entities on our own. And fighting side-by-side like, ‘Ok, I’ve got your back, you’ve got my back, let’s do this. Let’s beat the bejesus out of these people,’ that’s cool.

“When it’s all about our freaking relationship and that’s forced, nobody was into that. Am I wrong? No everybody was like, ‘We get it! We don’t need to be told, shut the hell up!’ Sometimes I think over-explain things where it’s just like, let’s let people make their own minds and then whatever opinions they have, that’s their opinion,” she added. “And let’s go with that.”