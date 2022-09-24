WCW and NJPW Legend Makes Shocking Appearance At AEW Grand Slam

Tonight's AEW Rampage kicked off with a match between the teams of Sting and Darby Allin and the House of Black, and Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart wasted no time trying to get the upper hand. They would take Sting out of the match for a while by handcuffing him, but just when it looked as if he was done, WCW and NJPW legend and current NOAH star The Great Muta would make an appearance and make the save, helping his former tag partner and nemesis Sting. You can check out his big return in the post below.

Early in the match, King would get Allin out of the ring and that would allow Matthews and Hart to take Sting down and send him careening over the ropes and through a table. Then they would get him handcuffed and out of commission so they could focus on Allin.

😱 The Great MUTA @muto_keiji is here at #AEWRampage Grand Slam! One of @Sting’s greatest rivals of all time has appeared – but where do his loyalties lie? It’s #AEWRampage Grand Slam on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/nQRZmsfgUu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

At one point Matthews and Hart would set up a chair and sit Sting down in it, and then Matthews would grab Sting's bat and come to the ring to attack him with it. Sting would laugh in his face and almost taunt him into hitting him with the bat.

Matthews was set to oblige but then the arena went dark. When the lights came back on it was The Great Muta emerging from the entrance ramp, and Matthews was stunned. Sting was delighted, and that continued when Muta made his way into the ring. Matthews didn't know what to do, and then it looked like Muta would actually attack Sting, but then he turned around and stood in front of him to protect him from Matthews.

Then Muta hit Matthews with the green mist and at that point Sting freed himself. He pinned Matthews for the 3-count and that was it for House of Black.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments!