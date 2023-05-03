Wes Lee Retains NXT North American Title, WWE Teases Fan Favorite Challenger

Wes Lee once again put his NXT North American Championship on the line during tonight's NXT, and he face the talented and respected WWE Superstar Drew Gulak for the prestigious Title. Gulak would bring his apprentice Charlie Dempsey to ringside, but thankfully Lee had some backup as well, as Tyler Bate was ringside as well. That would come into play after Dempsey interfered and slammed Lee down on his face onto the floor. Bate came out of nowhere to take down Dempsey and that cleared the runway for Lee to bring down Gulak and get the pin and the win, retaining his Title.

Lee got off to a hot start and knocked Gulak out of the ring, but Dempsey got in Lee's face and gave Gulak a chance to recover and hit the Champion from behind. Lee's athleticism was on display yet again on the next sequence but Gulak reversed it and tried to pin him but Lee kicked out. Then Lee faked a kick and connected with Gulag's chest, setting him up for a stomp on the back. Lee got Gulak up top but Gulak blocked it initially.

Lee almost lost his footing but he flipped to the ground only to get hit by Gulak with an airborne clothesline. Gulak covered Lee but the Champions kicked out. Gulak then pushed Lee down onto the mat for a cover but Lee kicked out. Gulak then locked Lee into a hold putting pressure on Lee's shoulder, though Lee was able to break free. They exchanged punches, but Lee got the better of the exchange, ending the sequence with a dropkick to the back.

More shots from Lee followed, and then he went for a German Suplex, but Gulak blocked it and rolled out of the ring. Gulak told Dempsey he had this but then got knocked to the floor by a diving Lee. Lee rolled Gulak back in but Dempsey pulled Lee out of the ring by his legs, slamming him face-first on the floor. Tyler Bate then took out Dempsey and allowed Lee to knock back Gulak.

Lee then got Gulak back in the ring and brought him down hard to the mat into a cover. Lee got the 1,2,3 and the win, retaining his NXT North American Championship.

Lee has been an avid defender of his North American Championship, never shying away from any defense of his Title. That has included taking on several stars at once and involving ladders and more, and he's proven resilient and lethal in each and every match-up. Now he's taken down Drew Gulak, but this rivalry doesn't seem like it's over just yet.

NXT did have a bit of a roster shakeup over the past week, as several prominent NXT superstars were called-up to Raw and SmackDown during the WWE Draft. NXT superstars Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Cameron Grimes, Pretty Deadly, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, JD McDonagh, Odyssey Jones, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter were all drafted, with Hartwell, Stark, McDonagh, Jones, Chance, and Carter all going to Raw. Meanwhile, Fyre, Dawn, Grimes, Waller, and Pretty Deadly went to SmackDown.

