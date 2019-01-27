What Time Does the Royal Rumble Start?

Every Royal Rumble is important, but this year feels like it will significantly impact WWE‘s future. With both Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey potentially leaving the company after WrestleMania, who WWE picks to win the Rumble will have the first crack at becoming the king and queen of their respective division.

That said, the Royal Rumble or the Road to WrestleMania’s starting line will begin Sunday with a kickoff show at 5 p.m. ET and actual pay-per-view starting at 7 p.m. ET. You can catch every bit of the Rumble on the WWE Network.

Comicbook’s officially Rumble Preview, Predictions, and Reckless Speculation can be read here.

The Rumble will be hosted by the home of the Arizona Diamondback, Chase Field. The set-up should be relatively unorthodox as the geometry of s baseball stadium is much different than a typical WWE arena. A few weeks ago, Daniel Bryan confirmed that WWE Superstars will make their entrance form one of the dugouts.

And there will be plenty of those dugout-based intros because, with a men and women’s Rumble, we’ll be hearing 60 different snippets of wrestler’s music.

Right now names like Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch seem to be the consensus favorites. But the Rumble is known for its surprises, and while there are a few spoilers out there, there’s also whispers of big surprises and even The Rock making an appearance.

However, all of that is speculative, and we’ll have every answer we need to fill in WWE’s crossword puzzle late Sunday night.