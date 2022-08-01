Women Of Wrestling: Rebooted Promotion Reveals Premiere Date, TV Deal

Women of Wrestling is coming to television. As announced in a press release, the "world's premier all-female sports entertainment entity" will make its way to TV screens nationwide during the weekend of September 17th. The release reveals that WOW will be distributed by Paramount, and has been "cleared in 100% of the United States." Beyond the domestic markets, WOW has already secured licensing deals in Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

"From sports to politics to business and beyond, women's voices are being heard louder than ever, and the Superheroes of WOW couldn't be more excited to step into the ring on Sept. 17 and join this revolution," said WOW owner Jeanie Buss. "We're grateful to our partners at Paramount Global Content Distribution for providing a platform for these inspiring athletes."

While this iteration of Women of Wrestling is new, the all-female promotion has been around for decades. Founded in 2000 by David McLane, who also founded the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) promotion, WOW ran 25 television episodes and a single pay-per-view in its initial run. WOW would spark a couple of reboot attempts over the 2010s, airing reruns on The CW and new content on YouTube. While the promotion had two new seasons on AXS TV, the series was ultimately axed in June 2020.

"The Superheroes of WOW have come from all walks of life to prove who's the best, and are eager to show the world what's been missing for years from women's professional wrestling," McLane said regarding the reboot.

Just a little over one year after its AXS axing, ViacomCBS announced a multi-year agreement with WOW that would see the company distribute new episodes on over 150 US TV stations.

"We can't wait to share the thrilling sports entertainment experience of WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING with a wider audience," says Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount Global. "We know viewers will be inspired and empowered by the Superheroes' athleticism and emotional backstories, while being thoroughly entertained by this unique roster of athletes. We look forward to working with Jeanie Buss and David McLane as we continue to grow this brand."

Women's wrestling legend April Mendez (formerly known as AJ Lee in WWE) is part of the rebooted promotion's creative team, officially serving as an executive producer and color commentator. You can check out ComicBook.com's exclusive report of WOW's roster here.

Women of Wrestling begins airing new episodes during the weekend of September 17th.