Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the “God Mode” champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it’s touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.

Following a strong showing from many of the participants on night one, there is a lot of pressure riding on Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar both in front of and behind the scenes. The story the two contenders have been telling comes to its conclusion tonight with one final unification bout, and Paul Heyman (who has been working close with the both of them over the course of the last year) has issued one final warning for Brock Lesnar (and slightly for Reigns as well) heading into the main event match this evening. You can check it out below as released by the WWE:

“It ends tonight. You know that don’t you?,” Heyman begins. “I have the same feeling at this moment that I did walking into WrestleMania 30 when I conquered the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania…half credit to Brock Lesnar. But this whole journey ends tonight. This is the destination. This is the conclusion. This is the final chapter. I feel, right now, the same way I felt for the Undertaker at the hands of Brock Lesnar.”

While it seemed like largely a warning for Lesnar, it was also very much a small warning for Reigns too given all of that buildup for Lesnar as Heyman concludes his warning with “I feel for Brock Lesnar tonight at the hands of your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.” As for what we can expect to see for night two of WrestleMania 38, the full card breaks down as such:

The New Day (King Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (with Butch)

Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan (Women’s Tag Team Championships)

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (Anything Goes Match)

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Winner Takes All Grand Unification Match)

What do you think of Paul Heyman’s final warning? What do you think will win and take it all? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!