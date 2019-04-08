WrestleMania 35: AJ Styles Beats Randy Orton

AJ Styles finally made Randy Orton eat his words on Sunday night as he defeated “The Viper” at WrestleMania 35. Styles picked up the win after hitting a second Phenomenal Forearm on Orton for the pin.

The match itself was solid, which was no surprise. However, despite two of WWE’s finest bein the ring, most of the Styles vs. Orton was tainted by series of crowd chants. While it was relatively tame, Orton did seem to put the match on pause to see what exactly the fans were into. Whether the crow was into it or not, Orton ate a Phenomenal Forearm for the second time and was pinned by Styles.

The two first began feuding on SmackDown Live earlier in the year when Orton repeatedly interrupted Styles’ promos, saying he had no right to claim the Blue Brand as “The House That AJ Styles Built.” This eventually led to a segment at Fastlane where Orton interrupted Elias’ concert with an RKO, only to turn around and get hit with a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles. On the following SmackDown Live Orton cut a lengthy promo saying that while Styles was wrestling in bingo halls and TNA (Impact Wrestling), Orton was in the WWE winning world championships and main eventing WrestleMania. Styles responded by saying he was proud of his independent wrestling roots then challenged Orton to a match at the biggest show of the year. Orton initially walked away, but WWE announced the match was happening several days later.

