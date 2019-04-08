Wrestlemania 35: Fans Are Mystified by Aleister Black’s Ring Gear

Aleister Black and Ricochet have been building up steam ever since the NXT stars made their debut on Monday Night Raw, and things have certainly picked up even further for the duo as they came out for their Wrestlemania debut as a tag team for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

They were in a four way match against defending champions The Usos, The Bar, and Rusev and Nakamura, but fans were decisively drawn to Aleister Black’s big entrance.

Black has been known to go all out for his vests, but his new Wrestlemania 35 vest has caught a ton of attention as it’s the most elaborate yet. Drawing all sorts of comparisons to Beetlejuice, The Simpsons, SoulEdge, Dark Souls, fans definitely want one of these elaborate vests for themselves.

Then there’s a question of what it’s made out of as fans are suspecting everything from dinosaur skin to Godzilla teeth. Either way, it’s a great first impression for Black even though his match didn’t quite go the way he would have wanted. Read on to see what fans are saying about Black’s eye-catching gear below!

“Like a Walking SoulEdge”

Alister Black out here looking like a walking SoulEdge 😂😂 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/6TvQ1JzRaG — Sultans Of Spandex (@SpandexSultans) April 8, 2019

“Traveled Through Time and Murdered a T-Rex…”

Aleister Black traveled through time and murdered a T-Rex for its teeth…#Wrestlemania @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/BgSI7XmxLK — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) April 8, 2019

“Seems Functional…”

Where does one find an Aleister Black vest? seems functional and fashion-forward #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qcah46exZO — Simplistic Reviews (@SimpleTweeters) April 8, 2019

That Coat’s…Familiar

Aleister Black looks great at #WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/GgLMZQgKgE — lady gaga was the creative director of polaroid (@MarianiWright) April 8, 2019

That’s Genuine Dinosaur Skin, You Know

I can’t believe he skinned a dinosaur for that jacket. #WrestleMania — Anna Bauert (@annabauert) April 8, 2019

Or is it Godzilla?

Aleister Black skinned a Godzilla to make his vest.#WrestleMania — Alex Pawlowski (@pawlowskithe4th) April 8, 2019

“The World’s Best Jacket”

That’s a sweet jacket aleister black has…#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/jVuEE34WdY — Simpsons wrestling memes (@SimpsonsWWE) April 8, 2019

Strong Words