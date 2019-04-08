WrestleMania 35: Charlotte Flair Makes Helicopter Entrance to Main Event

Well, the conversation who had the most sensational WrestleMania entrance this year goes to Charlotte Flair. There were a few good ones, but on only the Queen came via helicopter. We’re not sure how much was WWE’s magic editing, but it looked like Flair flew over the stadium in a live entrance, then was dropped off at Metlife to be greeted by servants who adorned her with tonight’s robe — pretty majestic stuff.
THE QUEEN is about to arrive as only she can…#WrestleMania @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/Pjdg3ix75j— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
Win or lose, Flair already has one WrestleMania 35’s better moments — a smart play by WWE. Because even though winning two championships with one pin would be a coup for Flair, her entrance is something we’ll be talking about for a while.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Now THIS is a #WrestleMania entrance! @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/hohyyEfQoX— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
STOP IT #WrestleMania #WrestleMania35 pic.twitter.com/xmY5j1mahz— J.D. Phillabuster (@JamTheMighty) April 8, 2019
Charlotte with the biggest flex of them all showing up in a helicopter and having a red carpet rolled out 🔥🔥🔥#Wrestlemania35 #Smyth— WrestlingTalk (@WrestlingTalkk) April 8, 2019