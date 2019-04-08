WWE

WrestleMania 35: Charlotte Flair Makes Helicopter Entrance to Main Event

Well, the conversation who had the most sensational WrestleMania entrance this year goes to Charlotte Flair. There were a few good ones, but on only the Queen came via helicopter. We’re not sure how much was WWE’s magic editing, but it looked like Flair flew over the stadium in a live entrance, then was dropped off at Metlife to be greeted by servants who adorned her with tonight’s robe — pretty majestic stuff.

Win or lose, Flair already has one WrestleMania 35’s better moments — a smart play by WWE. Because even though winning two championships with one pin would be a coup for Flair, her entrance is something we’ll be talking about for a while.

