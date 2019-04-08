Wrestlemania 35: Triple H Channels ‘Mad Max’ For Entrance

Wrestlemania 35 has a ton of huge matches on the card this year, and one of the biggest is between the returning Batista against Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match. Batista came back to the WWE with the intent to end Triple H’s career, but Triple H is not one to go quietly. Like his entrances in every Wrestlemania so far, Triple H went all out to make an impression on fans in the MetLife Stadium.

Channeling Mad Max for his entrance, the TitanTron even showed a distinct desert terrain with several ruined cars driving in the back before Triple H arrived in a heavy metal machine of his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This was all before Triple H’s music kicked in too, so if Batista was not wary of Triple H before this, he was after. Triple H did not like Batista coming back from his Hollywood career just to insult him, and this Mad Max entrance is just another way for him to intimidate his opponent. Fans usually look forward to Triple H’s grand entrances every year, and this year was no different.

Wrestlemania 35’s kickoff show began at 5 p.m. ET on WWE‘s social media networks and YouTube channel, and the official show started at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor

Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black

No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs. Batista

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship Match: “The New” Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship Winner Take All Triple Threat Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

