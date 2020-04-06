WWE Fans Are Losing It Over All the Screaming During Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania Match

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair had a fantastic match to kick off day two of WrestleMania and delivered an instant classic. The match was full of big-time moments and raw power from the two superstars, though as many WWE fans pointed out on social media, it also featured quite a bit of screaming and shouting. Without the crowd, fans could hear every word the two said to each other, but they also heard a lot of screaming as the two hit each other with big kicks, punches, and submission maneuvers, and we’ve collected some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.

Ultimately Ripley tapped to Flair after Flair delivered consistent punishment to Ripley’s knee, and while we doubt this feud is over, Flair is now the NXT CHampion once more, and we are very interested to see what she does next.

You can find the official description of WrestleMania Night Two below.

“WrestleMania 36 Part 2 starts tonight at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network. Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship and John Cena makes his WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match. Don’t miss WrestleMania Kickoff with expert analysis on Part 2 of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, tonight beginning at 6 ET / 3 PT.”

Here’s the full card for tonight.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Edge vs Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans vs Tamina vs Naomi (WrestleMania Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs Austin Theory and Angel Garza

Natalya vs Liv Morgan (Kick-Off Show)

So Much

Without a crowd cheering or booing you get to hear everything the superstars are doing and saying in the ring, and this match involved plenty of screaming.

“So.

Much.

Screaming.

#WrestleMania”

A Little Noisy

One fan noticed the noise as well, but that couldn’t deter from the amazing match.

@WWE #WrestleMania It’s a bit noisy but doesn’t bother me — Lord Vegas (@leweslad) April 5, 2020

A Bit Less

Some were fine with it mostly, though they could’ve used just a bit less screaming.

I would be okay with just a tad less screaming. #WrestleMania — Cassandra Bausch (@babeitskayfabe) April 5, 2020

Not What I’m Watching

One fan knows the neighbors are thinking they are watching something completely different than wrestling.

There’s been that much shouting and cries of pain in this match that my neighbor’s must think I’m watching porn. Again. #WrestleMania #FlairVsRipley — Ripped Fat Bhoy🍀 (@StevenRoche) April 5, 2020

Headphone Win

One fan gave credit to the ultimate winner of tonight’s WrestleMania, and that’s headphones.

Headphone users win tonight. #WrestleMania — sᴄᴏᴛᴛ | fan (@MrSashaBanks) April 5, 2020

The Moaning

One fan took a clip of one of the many moments of screaming during the match.

This Charlotte Flair and Ripley match and all the screaming and moaning 😂😂😂 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/BBPKALv3Hi — Sam Zee (@SamZComedy) April 5, 2020

Growling

One fan had to make a comparison to Netflix’s Tiger King, with all the growling.

“@RheaRipley_WWE



@MsCharlotteWWE



TIGER. QUEENS.

Lots of Growling!!!

Tiger face????

#WrestleMania

#FuckinCaroleBaskin”

Without Headphones

Thankfully someone had headphones, otherwise, some would have some questions.

I can NOT imagine what everyone around me would be thinking if I was watching this without headphones. #WrestleMania — Allen Chaney is a mop with a hat on (@BeastBannon) April 5, 2020

